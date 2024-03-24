Georgia RB Trevor Etienne, younger brother of Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, arrested on DUI charge

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne was arrested early Sunday on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving, ESPN reports.

Etienne, 20, who previously played for the Florida Gators and is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, was in the Athens-Clarke Jail for about an hour before posting bond, ESPN said.

Barrett Sallee, who is the host of SiriusXM College Sports Radio, reports that the younger Etienne was also arrested for “affixing materials that reduce visibility of windows/windshield, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road.”

Not good news from Athens on Trevor Etienne. https://t.co/qVQ17ruLfC — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) March 24, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Of Etienne’s DUI charge, ESPN reports that it “is classified as ‘less safe,’ which in Georgia means he can be convicted even if his blood alcohol level is less than .08.”

Etienne transferred from rival Florida to Georgia in December. The Georgia Bulldogs have not yet commented on Etienne’s arrest.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.