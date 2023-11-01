Jacksonville baseball community remembers UNF baseball coach Time Parenton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida passed along some sad news when it announced the passing of former baseball coach Tim Parenton after a long battle with cancer. He was 61 years old.

Parenton was well-known in the Jacksonville baseball community and was known as a man who loved his family and his game.

To know Tim Parenton was to like the guy. I can tell you every time I went to a UNF baseball game, the coach would always come up and thank me for coming, and I’d say thank you for coaching.

We knew him as a coach, but the guy was an unbelievable athlete in his time. Parenton was a two-sports star in college at Mississippi State. He played baseball and was quarterback for the Bulldogs.

He coached in Gainesville at Florida, and for the last six seasons, he was head coach at UNF.

There has been an outpouring of gratitude on social media over the last 24 hours.

Action Sports Jax mourns the passing of Tim Parenton with the rest of the Jacksonville baseball community and will continue to remember and uphold his legacy.

