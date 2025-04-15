Jacksonville Sharks undefeated, return home Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks continued their undefeated start to the season on Saturday night in Tuscon with a 28-21 win over the Sugar Skulls.

The Sharks have won two of their first three games on the road and they continue to use a stingy defense to key their wins. Jacksonville has allowed only 65 points combined in three games.

On Saturday against Tuscon, the Sharks allowed only 55 net yards passing and had four interceptions, including one at the goal line to seal the win late in the game. Jonathan Huggins came up with the big play to help bring home the third victory.

Now, the Sharks will play at home on Saturday night, and it will be a historic event. The Sharks have partnered with the University of North Florida Ospreys to play the first football game in the college’s history.

The Sharks will be wearing UNF Ospreys colors and uniforms. The UNF cheerleaders and pep band will also be a part of the festivities.

Kickoff Saturday night is at 7 pm at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena downtown. You can also watch the game on Saturday night on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network on the Action News Jax App or actionsportsjax.com.

