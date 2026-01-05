Jaguars beat the Titans: Here are the food deals, freebies fans can get for the win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, clinching the AFC South title.

Not only is that good news for the Jags as they head into the playoffs, but for fans’ tummies, too.

Here are the deals and freebies you can get and how you can get them, thanks to the win:

Firehouse Subs - BOGO Subs

Cam Little knocked in a 60+ yard field goal, earning you BOGO subs for the next four days. Buy any medium sub and get another one free. The deal is only valid in the app or online at select Jacksonville, Orlando, or Gainesville restaurants.

Whataburger - Free Whataburger

The Jags won, so fans win a free Whataburger in the Whataburger app. Participating restaurants may vary.

