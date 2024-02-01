Sanford Stadium can start selling beer at UGA games next season

ATHENS, Ga. — After years of debate on whether or not to allow alcohol sales, the University of Georgia Athletic Association gave the green light for beer sales.

The UGAAA Board of Directors approved beer sales at Sanford Stadium starting with the 2024 season.

Some alcohol sales were previously allowed, but only in the premium seating areas. Now, Sanford Stadium can sell beer and seltzer during the first three quarters of home games.

Georgia is the last school in the Southeastern Conference to approve alcohol sales at football games. There is no word yet on what brands will be available and how much they will cost.

