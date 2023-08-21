Etienne Brothers brew partnership with Ellianos Coffee, launch exclusive drinks with brand

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Ellianos Coffee, a local coffee brand based in Lake City, has teamed up with Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne Jr. and Florida running back Trevor Etienne in a new partnership.

Before Jacksonville, Travis Etienne Jr. played college football at Clemson, where he helped the team win four ACC Championships and a National Title. The Jaguars selected Travis in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trevor Etienne is a running back for the University of Florida. He had a breakout year as a freshman in 2022 with 118 rushes for 719 yards and six touchdowns and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

As part of the partnership, Ellianos Coffee announced a boost to its line of energy drinks, Ellianos Edge, with two flavors that represent the Etienne brothers: the Jag Edge and the Gator Edge. These flavors will be available exclusively at Ellianos locations in Jacksonville and Gainesville.

“Ellianos has always been a community brand. Our stronghold in Jacksonville and our recent venture in Gainesville show our commitment to serving quality coffee while being part of the local community. Joining forces with Travis and Trevor Etienne, prominent figures in both these areas, only reinforces our commitment and makes this partnership an ideal blend,” said Greg Pruitt, vice president of marketing and strategic communication at Ellianos Coffee.

The specialty coffee brand offers several menu items, including espresso drinks, latte freezers and drip coffee. For non-coffee drinkers, the brand also serves smoothies, teas and various flavored energy drink offerings called Ellianos Edge. It also serves food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies and chicken salad croissants.

Ellianos Coffee said both brothers will be promoted in upcoming marketing campaigns with content featured across social media platforms.

