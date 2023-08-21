First Alert Weather Team tracking 6 ‘tropical disturbances’ in our oceans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking six “areas of interest” in the tropics.

Action News Jax meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh provided the following updates this morning:

There is a tropical disturbance over the central Gulf of Mexico that will likely organize on approach to the southwest Texas coastline tonight or tomorrow morning. Local impacts aren’t expected. Tropical storm watches and warnings may be posted later today for that area. Tropical Storm Emily is far out in the Atlantic. Emily is expected to stay out in the open ocean and weaken throughout this week. TD #6 is now Tropical Storm Gert, and it is northeast of the Lesser Antilles. Gert shouldn’t last long. The storm is forecast to weaken today. Tropical Storm Franklin remains in the Caribbean south of Hispaniola. Franklin will begin to turn northward by tomorrow and head over the island before emerging into the Atlantic. As of now, Franklin should stay well to our east. Another wave has moved off Africa and has a long life to live to make it across the Atlantic. “Harold” is the next name on the list. Hilary made landfall in Mexico along the Baja Peninsula over the weekend. Flooding has been a major issue for Southern California. The storm is now considered “post-tropical.”

Action News Jax’s Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is fairly certain these storms won’t be an issue for local areas at this time, but the First Alert Weather Team is actively tracking all tropical activity and will alert you to any changes as they occur.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the tropics and update you throughout the day.

Read: Talking the Tropics With Mike: Franklin over Caribbean... Gert forms... Hilary flooding California

