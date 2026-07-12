Argentina and Switzerland head to extra time with World Cup quarterfinal tied at 1-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Argentina and Switzerland headed to extra time with their World Cup quarterfinal tied at 1-1 on Saturday night, though the Swiss were playing a man short after losing Breel Embolo a red card late in the second half.

Alexis Mac Allister scored in the 10th minute off a corner kick from Lionel Messi for the reigning champion. Dan Ndoye equalized for Switzerland in the second half, keeping alive its hopes of finally making a World Cup semifinal.

The winner will play England on Wednesday in Atlanta. The Three Lions beat Norway 2-1 earlier Saturday.

The Swiss had just tied the game when Leandro Paredes was shown a yellow card for a tackle on Embolo, but video showed that the Swiss player was falling before the Argentina midfielder made contact with him. Because Embolo received a yellow card earlier in the match, he was given a red card, leaving the Swiss trying to defend with 10 players.

It’s the second time a yellow card has been overturned using the “mistaken identity” protocol at the World Cup. The rule allows the video assistant referee to intervene when an incorrect player is shown a yellow or red card.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.