Are the Jaguars done in free agency?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars were busier than many predicted last week in the free agency frenzy, but they might be done for now.

The Jaguars traded for Mac Jones and then signed Mitch Morse, Gabe Davis, Devin Duvernay, Ronald Darby and Arik Armstead last week.

On Monday, they added kicker Joey Slye and some pass rush depth with Trevis Gipson.

Now, the Jaguars have likely turned their attention to the NFL Draft. The roster build will continue early with the 17th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

