Here’s where Jaguars owner Shad Khan ranks on Forbes’ 250 ‘Greatest Self-Made Americans’ list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another day, another Forbes ranking for Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

This time, he’s coming in at No. 21 on Forbes 250 ‘Greatest Self-Made Americans’ list.

He has a star next to his name, as do the other billionaires on the list.

Forbes said in coming up with the rankings, “An invaluable resource was Forbes’ Self-Made Score, a 1-to-10 ranking that quantifies the ‘distance traveled’ by each individual—separating those who started with nothing from those with a big head start. Only those ranking nine or ten made the cut. The final ranking encompasses financial success, obstacles overcome and enduring impact."

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Khan’s self-made score from Forbes is 10.

Forbes recalled Khan’s beginnings as an immigrant who traveled from Pakistan to Illinois:

“The Pakistani immigrant arrived with $500 in his pocket and worked nights as a dishwasher while studying at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He later designed a one-piece truck bumper, the basis of his $15 billion fortune.”

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Khan, 75, first made his fortune as the owner of an auto parts company called Flex-N-Gate.

Khan paid $770 million for the Jaguars in 2011. In June 2024, the Jacksonville City Council approved a $1.4 billion deal for the Stadium of the Future renovations at Everbank Stadium.

In 2013, he bought Fulham FC, a soccer club in England.

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The Jaguars’ original owner, 90-year-old Wayne Weaver, was also recognized on Forbes’ Self-Made Americans list, coming in at No. 80.

Forbes wrote of Weaver’s journey, that, “The retail fashion mogul grew up in public housing before running Nine West.”

Oprah Winfrey came in at No. 1 on the list. To see the full ranking, click here.

0 of 27 Jags Owner Donates One Million for COVID-19 Crisis Response JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Shad Khan Owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert) Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau sits down with Jaguars owner Shad Khan Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau sits down with Jaguars owner Shad Khan ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau sits down with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan in 2018 and talks about what a home playoff game means for the franchise, the fans and the city of Jacksonville. Shad Khan was a guest speaker at the Enterprise Florida board meeting Thursday morning in Ponte Vedra Beach. Shad Khan at the Super Bowl 01-31-14 Shad Khan talks with former Jaguar Fred Taylor before the game Thursday night. Shad Khan pictured in his Chicago penthouse, shown on Forbes.com. Coach Gus Bradley and Owner Shad Khan. GF Default - Jaguars owner Shad Khan on Pres. Trump's immigration ban GF Default - Action Sports: Shad Khan interview at the Super Bowl, Part 1 Shad Khan FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan looks on during warm ups before the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox) Jaguars link arms ahead of London game Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan links arms with players while some stand and others kneel during the National Anthem, ahead of kickoff in London against the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. Top Jaguars officials at EverBank Field Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan (middle) poses with Executive VP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin (left of Khan) and new head coach Doug Marrone (right of Khan) following press conference at EverBank Field in 2017. (Robert Alonso) Caldwell, Khan, Lamping Dave Caldwell, Shad Khan, and Mark Lamping. (Gene Wexler) Shad Khan New Jaguars owner Shad Khan Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver has reached an agreement to sell the franchise to Shahid Khan, a successful Illinois businessman. Jaguars London Announcement Florida Lieutenant Governor Jennifer Carroll, Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown, Jaguars Owner Shad Khan, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, EverBank Chairman/CEO Robert Clements, and Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Tom Van Berkel gather for the announcement (Stephanie Brown) Shad Khan: On Drafting Tebow Shad Khan: On Drafting Tebow Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Jaguars Owner Shad Khan shaking hands with City Councilmen ahead of a special meeting on EverBank Field improvements. (Stephanie Brown) Shad Khan with Wayne Weaver Khan after NFL Finance Committee meeting. (NFL) WOKV in London Shad Khan and Jaguars President Mark Lamping. (Rich Jones) WOKV in London City leaders and Jaguars owner Shad Khan celebrate the existing partnership with Deutsche Bank, and look to future expansion in NE Florida. (Jax Chamber) Luke Joeckel debut Luke Joeckel is joined by Jaguars Owner Shad Khan, GM David Caldwell and Coach Gus Bradley to debut to Jacksonville in 2013. (Stephanie Brown)

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