Jacksonville Jaguars

Here’s where Jaguars owner Shad Khan ranks on Forbes’ 250 ‘Greatest Self-Made Americans’ list

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Shad Khan
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another day, another Forbes ranking for Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

This time, he’s coming in at No. 21 on Forbes 250 ‘Greatest Self-Made Americans’ list.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He has a star next to his name, as do the other billionaires on the list.

Forbes said in coming up with the rankings, “An invaluable resource was Forbes’ Self-Made Score, a 1-to-10 ranking that quantifies the ‘distance traveled’ by each individual—separating those who started with nothing from those with a big head start. Only those ranking nine or ten made the cut. The final ranking encompasses financial success, obstacles overcome and enduring impact."

READ: ‘Has to happen’: Jacksonville mayor talks about Jaguars’ temporary location to Orlando

Khan’s self-made score from Forbes is 10.

Forbes recalled Khan’s beginnings as an immigrant who traveled from Pakistan to Illinois:

“The Pakistani immigrant arrived with $500 in his pocket and worked nights as a dishwasher while studying at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He later designed a one-piece truck bumper, the basis of his $15 billion fortune.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Khan, 75, first made his fortune as the owner of an auto parts company called Flex-N-Gate.

Khan paid $770 million for the Jaguars in 2011. In June 2024, the Jacksonville City Council approved a $1.4 billion deal for the Stadium of the Future renovations at Everbank Stadium.

In 2013, he bought Fulham FC, a soccer club in England.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jaguars’ original owner, 90-year-old Wayne Weaver, was also recognized on Forbes’ Self-Made Americans list, coming in at No. 80.

Forbes wrote of Weaver’s journey, that, “The retail fashion mogul grew up in public housing before running Nine West.”

Oprah Winfrey came in at No. 1 on the list. To see the full ranking, click here.

0 of 27

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0

Most Read