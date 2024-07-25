Jags training camp begins following busy off-season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguar’s training camp is in full swing! Practices started Wednesday morning and run until Aug. 15, which means the season is just around the corner.

The Jaguars 2024 Edition gave us a debut Wednesday morning at the Miller Electric Center with a core group of football players who will be counted on going forward for a long time. Trevor Lawrence was signed. Josh Hines-Allen and Tyson Campbell were as well on the defensive side of the ball.

This young group of players is getting back to work with one common goal: making the postseason and ultimately being world champions.

The Jags have one starter not quite ready to start, but it’s July 21, not September.

Action Sports Jax will be out at training camp again on Thursday morning and will bring you the very latest.

