Jaguars WR Zay Jones appears in court on domestic battery charge, judge sets bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones appeared in court Tuesday morning after he was arrested for domestic battery on Monday.

Jones, 28, is being represented by high-profile Jacksonville attorney Hank Coxe.

Coxe asked that Jones, whose legal first name is Isaiah, be released on his own recognizance, and Jones’ bond was set at $2,503. Jones did not speak during the brief court appearance.

According to Jones’ arrest report, police were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. Monday to a gas station on San Pablo Road South about a reported battery that happened at a nearby condo.

The victim told police that she got into an argument with Jones. According to Jones’ arrest report, police “observed several small scratches on the victim’s neck, consistent with marks from a fingernail.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax is not identifying the victim, as we do not typically identify reported victims of assault or battery.

In court on Tuesday, Jones was ordered to have no contact with the victim. Jones will be arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action Sports Jax Sports Director Brent Martineau received the following statement from the Jaguars on Monday night: “We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Jones has not been playing with the Jaguars since suffering a knee injury since Week 5.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.