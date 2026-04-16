Singer leading Jackie Robinson festivities collapses before White Sox game against Rays

CHICAGO — A singer leading the “Jackie Robinson Day” festivities before the Chicago White Sox's game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night collapsed and was taken to a hospital.

The White Sox said Gerald Chaney, a longtime anthem performer, was alert before being taken to the hospital after he collapsed while performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” He was a few words into the hymn considered the Black national anthem when he stopped. He started again and collapsed.

Emergency medical technicians tended to Chaney for several minutes before he was loaded onto a gurney and taken from the field. The teams watched from their dugouts.

Chaney was also scheduled to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” after performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The start of the game was delayed 12 minutes.

“The entire White Sox family is sending love to Gerald and his family for a full and speedy recovery,” the team said in a statement.

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