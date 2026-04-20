Marcel Hug claims his ninth Boston Marathon wheelchair title, Eden Rainbow-Cooper wins women's race

BOSTON — Marcel Hug of Switzerland vaulted to the front of the field and cruised to win his ninth Boston Marathon wheelchair title, claiming the victory Monday in the 130th edition of the race in 1 hour, 16 minutes, 6 seconds.

Hug's fourth consecutive win in Boston puts him into second place all-time in Boston men’s wheelchair history, behind only South African great Ernst van Dyk’s record 10 titles between 2001 and 2014. American racer Daniel Romanchuk was second in 1:22:44, followed by Jetze Plat of the Netherlands in 1:24:13.

In the women’s race, Eden Rainbow-Cooper of Britain earned her second win in Boston, crossing the finish line in 1:30:51. Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland was second in 1:32:59 and Tatyana McFadden of the United States was third in 1:36:43.

American racer Susannah Scaroni, the 2023 and 2025 champion, did not defend her title. She is expecting her first child.

Hug jumped in front of the field quickly, building a 13-second advantage over David Weir of Britain three miles into the race. That lead grew to 55 seconds by the halfway point.

Since winning the Berlin Marathon in 2022, Hug has lost only one of the seven world major titles, when he finished second at the New York Marathon in 2024.

The race came on a clear morning with starting temperatures in the low 40s.

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