Contest: Win tickets to the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Now is your chance to win tickets to the one of drag racing’s most prestigious events at the legendary Gainesville Raceway.

The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals take place in Gainesville from March 5-8.

Action News Jax is giving away four general admission tickets for Saturday, March 7 as well as two reserved tickets and passes for the “Burn Out Zone” also for Saturday, March 7.

To enter, just fill out the form below

