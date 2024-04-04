Station

Contest: Win VIP tickets to the Tamron Hall Mother’s Day Show Getaway!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s the Tamron Hall Mother’s Day Show Getaway!

You can win two VIP tickets to the show, plus round-trip airfare for two to New York City and hotel accommodations.

Airport ground transportation to and from the airport is included, as well as one $250 Visa Gift Card!

Starting the week of April 8, look for the keyword of the day between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. during Tamron Hall on CBS47!

Then enter the word in the contest form below for a chance to win free tickets to see Tamron Hall in NYC!

Just fill out the form below (NOTE: If form does not display right away, refresh the page):


