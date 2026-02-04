PROGRAMMING NOTE: Action News Jax at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will be ONLY on CBS47 today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying will be on FOX30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This is followed by NASCAR Cup Series Clash at Bowman Gray from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on FOX30.

As a result, Action News Jax on FOX30 will be pre-empted at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

During this time, you can still watch Action News Jax at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on CBS47.

