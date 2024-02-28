2024 Gate River Run: Here’s what you need to know about packet pickup, road closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s that time again to get ready, set, and go! The Gate River Run is this weekend, but to keep you ahead of the pack, here are a few things that will drive up traffic before the big run.

Locals Packet Pickup Thursday, February 29th, doors open at noon to 6 PM. Friday, March 1st, from 10 AM to 6 PM. Road Closure Duval Street between Randolph Blvd and Franklin St. Starting noon on Fri. March 1 until 1pm on Sat. March 2.

Gate River Run Race Day Road Closures:

Traffic on the following roads will be affected by the Gate River Run on both Friday, March 1st and Saturday the 2nd.

Duval Street (Jacksonville Fairgrounds to Main Street Bridge): 7:15 AM – 8:45 AM

Randolph from Adams to Bay . 7: 15 AM until 9 AM

Main Street Bridge: 7:45 AM – 9:00 AM

Riverplace Blvd – Prudential Drive: 8:00 AM – 9:15 AM

San Marco Blvd (Prudential to Laverne): 8:00 AM -9:30 AM

River Road and River Oaks Road: 8:15 AM – 9:45 AM

Hendricks Ave (River Oaks to Alexandria): 8:20 AM – 10:00 AM

Alexandria and Belote: 8:20 AM – 10:15 AM

Atlantic Blvd. West Bound (Belote to Holmesdale): 8:20 AM – 10:30 AM

Holmesdale, Nicholson, Olive and Gay: 8:20 AM – 10:45 AM

Altantic Blvd. West Bound (Gay to Hart Bridge): 8:20 AM – 11:00 AM

Hart Bridge Southeast Bound (Atlantic Blvd to Duval Street: 7:45 AM -11:30 AM

