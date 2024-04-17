FDOT reminds drivers to be aware of work zones during National Work Zone Awareness Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and it serves as a reminder of the critical need for safe driving in work zones.

In Duval County, we are no strangers to the orange cones and yellow flashing lights on our major roadways.

However, despite being familiar with the ongoing projects, they still catch drivers off guard.

“We are always looking for ways to maintain the existing lanes, shift them around, allow crews to work and then shift them back,” explained Hampton Ray with the Florida Department of Transportation. “So when you are driving in a work zone, just be aware that what happened yesterday may have shifted for today.”

When drivers are unaware of the changes or are distracted and accidents occur, they impact everyone involved, from construction workers to drivers. These incidents not only slow down project production and increase drive times for motorists but also significantly raise the risk of fatalities.

“So, we just ask that drivers out there respect our workers and our work zones like these are your moms and fathers and your sons and daughters,” said Ben Smith, a local construction project manager.

