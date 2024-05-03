First Alert Traffic: Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival road closures, parking information

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — As the 59th Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival takes off this weekend, Action News Jax’s First Alert Traffic Team has you covered with the latest road closure and parking information.

According to Fernandina Beach officials, due to the large number of arts and crafts dealers, antique vendors, food booths and sponsors, there will be major changes in the times of closing for downtown streets.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Centre Street from 8th Street to Front Street will be closed to all traffic except Shrimp Festival participants. Likewise, North and South 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th streets will be closed from Alachua Street to Ash Street.

Officials also said that all vehicles must be removed from the festival area by noon each day so that Shrimp Festival participants can set up. The area will open up again at 5 p.m.

In addition, all vehicles and trailers must be removed by 5 p.m. on Friday to make room for the large crowds for opening night.

Only pedestrian traffic will be allowed on Centre Street after 5 p.m. Friday.

Here is a full list of the road closures with dates and times:

May 3 at 11 a.m.: Centre Street will be closed. Also, the side streets one block north and south of Centre Street will be closed for the Shrimp Festival vendor setup. North 8th Street, South 8th Street and AIA eastbound will remain open. The traffic might be heavy during this afternoon until around 10 p.m. that evening on South 8th Street and A1A.

May 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: The A1A corridor could become extremely heavy at times. 8th Street at Centre Street might be closed to traffic periodically throughout the day. Heavy pedestrian traffic will be crossing many of the roadways on South 8th Street and A1A.

May 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: The A1A corridor could become extremely heavy at times. 8th Street at Centre Street might be closed to traffic periodically throughout the day. Heavy pedestrian traffic will be crossing many of the roadways on 8th Street and A1A until after 6 p.m.

May 5 at 5 p.m.: The official closing time for the festival is 5 p.m., but traffic usually clears up at around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.shrimpfestival.com/traffic-road-closures/.

