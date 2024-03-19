First Alert Traffic: A Guide to on-beach driving in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has approximately 12 miles of beautiful beaches to drive on year-round. However, before hitting the sandy shores, it’s important to understand the factors affecting vehicular access.

Beach driving in St. Johns County is subject to varying conditions, primarily influenced by weather, sand and tides. While the beaches are generally open for driving throughout the year, certain ramps may temporarily close or restrict access based on these factors.

Weather:

Weather conditions play a significant role in determining the accessibility of beach ramps. Heavy rains can lead to soft and unstable sand, making it challenging for vehicles to navigate safely.

Tides:

High tides may also reduce available driving space, particularly during peak hours. Conversely, low tide offers more expansive driving opportunities but requires awareness of hazards such as exposed rocks or debris.

Sand Conditions:

Changes in sand composition and density can affect traction and vehicle maneuverability. During erosion or dune reshaping periods, some ramps may be closed or limited to 4 4-wheel drive vehicles capable of handling rough terrain.

Additional On-Beach Details

10 mph speed limit is strictly enforced.

Pedestrians must stay alert and use caution.

Soft sand and high tides may prevent beach driving or limit it to 4-wheel drive vehicles.

Where to get an on-beach parking pass: Whether you’re a seasoned beach driver or a first-time visitor, you can learn more here.

