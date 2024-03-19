Much cooler air arrives for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking much cooler air arriving across the area.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says skies will be clear Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s well inland and lower to mid-40s around Jacksonville.

Bedenbaugh says that Tuesday’s highs will be more than 10 degrees below average.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-60s in the afternoon, and the day will be much drier in comparison to Monday’s rain.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 30s well inland and lower to mid-40s at the beaches, but they will bounce back to the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Showers are expected to return Friday.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will provide updates throughout the day.

TODAY: Clearing sky this morning, breezy & much cooler. High: 62

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 39

WED: Mostly Sunny. High 72/Low 39

THU: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers Late. High 74/Low 47

FRI: Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 73/Low 59

SAT: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy & Breezy. High 71/Low 56

SUN: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. High 69/Low 54

MON: Partly Sunny. High 76/Low 54

