First Alert Traffic: UPDATE Overnight Detours of Southside Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A detour for the southbound Southside Boulevard exit ramp will take place starting Thursday, March 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Detours will happen again starting March 24 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

The planned construction for the northbound Southside Boulevard exit ramp will detour drivers on I-95 North seeking to access Southside Boulevard northbound, will detour onto Southside Boulevard southbound and make a U-Turn.

Preferred Materials, Inc. is estimated to complete the $29 million resurfacing and intersection improvements by summer 2025, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

