Major delays on I-295 due to flipped semi-truck, fuel leak at Wilson Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Major backups on I-295 due to a flipped semi-truck and fuel spill.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s traffic map, troopers were dispatched to I-295 northbound at Wilson Boulevard at around 5:27 a.m.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said on X, formally known as Twitter, said that delays in the area were due to a flipped semi-truck that spilled fuel on the road.

FHP is reporting there are injuries and that several lanes are blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

