Vehicle Safety Recall Week: Here’s how to check if your vehicle is under recall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2022 alone, over 30.8 million vehicles were affected by 934 recalls.

Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, which starts March 4, coincides with daylight saving time as a reminder to check for recalls twice a year.

You can look up recalls with your license plate or VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. You can also look up car seats, tires, and equipment too.

