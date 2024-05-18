A break in rain, storms before more on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says there should be a break in the rain and storms tonight before more arrive on Sunday.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma, spotty, heavy storms moved out of the local area at around 5 p.m. Light showers, however, continue to track across Southeast Georgia.

Simma says the area is several hours from the next showers and storms developing, which should happen around midnight at the Florida-Georgia border.

The low-pressure system responsible for the rain on Saturday pushes east and out to sea on Sunday. There will be a few more storms on the backside of the system in the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

Winds turn onshore Monday bringing a few showers. Temperatures will cool briefly before heating back up late next week.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

