Buresh Blog: The ‘26 Arctic Freeze... What to do now...February averages... Nat. Weatherperson’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

The 2026 arctic freeze was one for the record books with snow flurries late Sat., Jan. 31... a record low of 22 Sun., Feb. 1 & a record-tying low of 23 Mon., Feb. 2. The avg. low is 44 degrees & the high temp. Sun., Feb. 1 of 43 degrees was just one degree above the record low high temp. for the date. There were numerous instances of frozen &/or burst pipes, frozen tankless water heaters on the outside of homes, accidents due to ice from irrigation systems & house fires. Even Cuba had an all-time record low on the north coast of 32 degrees F - the first time Cuba has ever officially recorded a temp. to freezing(!). Some Central & South Florida cities recorded their all-time Feb. coldest temps.

Jacksonville - JIA - officially recorded a trace of snow (as did many other areas of NE Fl./SE Ga.) Sat., Jan. 31st - a record for the date :)

Crazy enough - that trace of snow in Jacksonville tied Salt Lake City for the month of January!!

So what to do now after the big freeze. Check hose bibbs on the outside of your home... examine & test irrigation systems... resist the urge to prune & pull plants, shrubs & young trees until it becomes clear what the damage is & if the vegetation might come back.

As for the grass, most St. Augustine grass - despite being brown & appearing beyond repair - will make a full comeback though it may take some time (& some watering).

So now that we’ve turned the calendar’s to February, averages for the month at JIA:

Feb. 5 is “National Weatherperson’s Day”! A salute to the hard working & talented First Alert meteorologists Garrett Bedenbaugh, Corey Simma, Trevor Gibbs & Sara Cantey: