Buresh Blog: Drying trend... Florida weather summit... PurpleStride for pancreatic cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Station Network:

Northeast Florida & Southeast Georgia are drying out during what is typically the peak of our wildfire season. After many months in a row with above average rainfall, April has turned drier & there’s little hope for much rain through at least early May. In fact, until April 12th - 20th, Jacksonville had not had at least 8 straight dry days since Nov. 4 - 11th - more than 5 months! But April-May are usually dry & with longer days + warmer temps., it adds up to a wildfire threat. Be “wildfire ready” * here *.

And Jacksonville has now had its first 2 90-degree days (April 19-20) of the year. If we have an average year, “only” 80 more 90-degree days to go! :)

I had the opportunity Tue., April 23rd to present at the 2nd annual Local News & Meteorology Communications Summit in Orlando. The summit is designed to bring the private & public sector together to discuss effective ways to communicate the hazards and forecasts during the hurricane season.

Saturday, April 27th is PurpleStride in Jacksonville at Treaty Oak Park in Jacksonville at 1207 Prudential Drive. PurpleStride is all about pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters joining together and walking or running to honor everyone affected by the disease.

PurpleStride is PanCAN’s signature community celebration, raising money to fight pancreatic cancer on all fronts — through research, clinical initiatives, patient services, advocacy and nationwide volunteer support.

My mom battled the vicious cancer for a short 9 months some 16 years ago. I chronicled our family’s path through those 9 months “A Very Personal Journey: My Mom’s Fight Against Terminal Cancer”. And you can help me fundraise for PurpleStride * here * on team “Connie Real Fine” - a saying my mom was known for.

You can also hear Coach Pederson’s story about his brother’s pancreatic cancer * here *.