Buresh Blog: Hurricane season forecast update... Dog days of summer... 250 Years of Weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

The 2026 hurricane season continues... see & read updates every day during the season (until Nov. 30th) at “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Speaking of the tropics, Dr. Phil Klotzbach has updated his seasonal outlook for the Atlantic. No surprise - even lower numbers indicating a lower than average number for named storms during the ‘26 hurricane season. We continue to see a strengthening El Nino - a warming of the equatorial Pacific - which often results in increased wind shear across the Atlantic. Shear is usually the enemy of tropical cyclones.

But remember a less active season does *not* necessarily mean that there will not be significant storms & possibly significant landfalling storms. Stay up to date at the First Alert Hurricane Center.

Northeast Florida & Southeast Georgia - it’s the hottest time of the year - the Dog Days of summer. Jacksonville averages its hottest temps. of the year - a high of 92 & a low of 74 - through Aug. 8th. So buckle up! Stay cool, be smart & check on those less fortunate.

Lastly - this great U.S. of A. is celebrating 250 years of independence. The Action News Jax family focus special “America 250″ aired July 3 & included some weather, of course (the special in its entirety on YouTube * here *):