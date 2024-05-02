Buresh Blog: May averages... April by the numbers... Peak of the tornado season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Station Network:

May averages at JIA:

April ended up a little warmer than average & drier than average after a long stretch - going back to Nov. - of above average rainfall (only Feb. was the other month since Nov. with below avg. rainfall).

A classic spring set-up in late April led to several days of severe storms & tornadoes. It’s not at all unusual to see an increase in tornadoes in April as we head to the peak of the tornado season in the Plains & Midwest through May into the first half or so of June. But the last week of April was particularly active.

Find storm surveys from the following N.W.S. offices:

* Omaha

* Des Moines

* Topeka

* Wichita

* Tulsa

* Oklahoma City

Here is the full HD 6 minutes of my intercept of the EF3 Lincoln, Nebraska tornado on Friday as it crossed I-80, while live streaming with @StarLink. It's well worth the 6 minutes for a Sunday evening, in my opinion. #tornado pic.twitter.com/rBEldEeM0o — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) April 29, 2024

Watch as the tornado that impacted NE Lincoln/Waverly, Nebraska earlier today comes directly at the train and the crew. The Engineer and conductor are ok and not injured.



📸: Eric Carlisle#tornado #newx pic.twitter.com/fXUysMu56x — StormHQ ☈ (@StormHQwx) April 27, 2024