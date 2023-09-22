Buresh Blog: Oct., 2023 & April, 2024 Solar Eclipse!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What a year ahead for the United States & solar eclipses. That’s right - plural. Not just one but two - Oct. 14th, 2023 & April 8th, 2024. The more spectacular one is the next “Great American Eclipse” in April. AND REMEMBER TO NEVER VIEW THE SUN WITHOUT EYE PROTECTION. Unfortunately, only a little more than two-thirds of the sun will be blocked over Jacksonville during both eclipses.

Some of you might recall the last “Great American Eclipse” in 2017 where the totality path was trans-American from the Pacific Northwest all the way to the coast of the Carolina’s. I headed up I-95 with the First Alert Storm Tracker to South Carolina. Go * here * for the memories “My 2017 Solar Eclipse Experience”.

The 2024 solar eclipse will cross a very populated portion of middle America. If you want to travel to totality - & I totally recommend it! - you must plan your trip early & make your reservations as soon as possible. If you plant to overnight in the path of totality, be prepared to pay some extra bucks! But if you do go, you will want to travel to more eclipses in the future - it is purely magical.

The video below is from 2017 as I share my experience with former Action News Jax colleague Paige Kelton:

First - let’s discuss exactly why a solar eclipse occurs. It’s when the moon (always during the full moon phase) travels between the earth & sun becoming perfectly oriented between the two thereby blocking out the sun on a very small fraction of earth or, in other words, the moon cast a shadow on the land below. Solar eclipses occur somewhere on earth about every 18 months but at any given point only about once every 375 years! The typical circumference of the total eclipse on the ground below is only about 100 miles (but can & will vary).

So let’s begin with the annular solar eclipse in Oct., 2023. We have to start with the term ‘annular’ & why it’s different than a true total solar eclipse. First & foremost, no annular eclipse is truly a total eclipse because the sun still shines around at least the very outer edges of the moon as the moon does not completely cover the sun but rather obscures all but the very outer disk of the sun. That’s because the moon is at one of its farthest points from earth so the moon appears smaller than the sun.

The core of the annular eclipse will stretch from the west coast of Oregon southeastward across parts of Nevada, Utah, New Mexico & Texas.

For Jacksonville the annular eclipse will begin at 11:50am & 21 sec & end at 2:57pm & 34 sec. with a maximum at 1:22pm & 38 sec. with a magnitude of 62% (of the sun blocked).

So on to the next “Great American Eclipse” - the total solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024. For Jacksonville, the eclipse will begin at 1:47pm & 24 sec ... will peak at magnitude 64% (of the sun obscured) at 3:04pm & 55 sec ... ending at 4:19pm & 38 sec.

What’s truly great about this eclipse is the length of totality - more than 4 minutes - for parts of Texas, Arkansas & Missouri.

