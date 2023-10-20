Buresh Blog: Record Highs the Last 20 Years... Eclipse ‘23 & on to Eclipse ‘24!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Updated every day - “Talking the Tropics With Mike”. Only two names are left on the Atlantic hurricane list:

In mid Oct. (Oct. 13)... the city of Jacksonville announced its “Resilient Jacksonville Strategy”. It’s a 50 year strategy designed to deal with population growth & climate change. The full report/strategy is * here *. The announcement highlighted increasing temps. in Jacksonville. In the last 20 years at JIA, there was an avg. of 5.8 record highs per year from 2004-2013. From to 2014 to the present, the avg. has increased to 12.1 days per year - more than double the previous 10 years. And the downtown area of Jacksonville likely trends at least a little warmer due to a heat island effect from buildings & concrete.

The 2023 annular eclipse has passed & now the countdown is on for the “Great American Eclipse” on April 8, 2024! More * here * at Action News Jax.

