Cool Friday morning kicks off sun-filled weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cool Friday morning ahead of a nice weekend.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma, temperatures are in the 50s in spots and could reach the 40s later in the morning.

Sunny skies are ahead today with temperatures slightly below average. Saturday morning will be even cooler with temperatures down in the 40s again before a warming trend starts in the afternoon.

It will stay dry through Tuesday as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. The next rainstorm moves in on Wednesday.

Pollen will roar back with the sunny, dry days, but Simma says we are past peak oak pollen.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant! High: 71

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Low: 44 (30s inland!)

SAT: Mostly Sunny. High 80/Low 44

EASTER: Mostly Sunny. High 82/Low 53

MON: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High 85/Low 56

TUE: Partly Sunny. High 87/Low 61

WED: Cloudy, Showers & Storms. High 80/Low 67

THU: Mostly Sunny. High 74/Low 54

