Drier weather, gusty wind expected this week following Sunday’s storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team said that drier weather is on the way after Sunday’s storm brought possible tornadoes to our area.

The National Weather Service is sending out 2 survey crews today at around 8 a.m. to survey southwest Duval County and Clinch County, Georgia. These teams will officially determine whether tornadoes touched down in those areas.

The drier weather should begin today, but an isolated light shower is possible. Highs will be in the lower to mid-60s in the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures should drop into the 40s.

Winds are expected to turn breezy on Monday afternoon and evening, especially along the coast.

Quieter weather, however, should return over land on Tuesday with gusty onshore winds keeping surf and rip currents high. These winds will come out of the northeast at around 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph along the coast.

Tuesday highs are only expected to reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High 58/Low 46

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 59/Low 36

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 65/Low 40

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 72/Low 45

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 75/Low 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High 75/Low 55

