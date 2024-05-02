Feeling like summer with a few showers in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says it will feel like summer on Thursday.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma, Thursday morning will be mild with a some patchy fog in the forecast. It will burn off later as the day becomes mostly sunny and hot with temperatures near 90 degrees.

The heat is expected to stick around through the weekend.

The threat for showers increases Saturday through Monday, and the best chance for precipitation will inland and in Southeast Georgia.

Simma says the heat will turn up even more next week.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot! (Isolated Inland Shower) High: 88

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Low: 65

FRI: Partly Cloudy. High 87/Low 65

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. High 88/Low 65

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. High 87/Low 65

MON: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. High 89/Low 66

TUE: Partly Sunny. High 90/Low 67

WED: Partly Sunny. High 92/Low 67

