First Alert Weather: Debby tracks away, local weather heats up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a spike in local heat as Tropical Storm Debby moves away.

First Alert Meteorologist Marithza Ross says today is going to be hot with some spots hitting 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued on Thursday for our area from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ross also says there is a chance of showers and storms this afternoon with the best chance of rain in Northeast Florida. However, she says not all neighborhoods will see rain.

Saturday and Sunday bring better chances of rain to the area. The Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game this weekend should be fine, but there might be storms ahead of kickoff.

Back to school on Monday looks like it will be mostly dry and clear.

As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to weaken to a “remnant low” today over the Appalachians in Virginia.

Elsewhere, there’s an area to watch in the Western Caribbean with some disorganized storms. This area, however, isn’t expected to develop or threaten the United States.

Long-range forecast models hint at potential trouble near the Bahamas next week. The tropics in general should remain active the next few weeks as the peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and HOT with a few storms. High: 98 (Record: 100 – 1956)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few storms. High 96/Low 76

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High 94/Low 76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High 94/Low 76

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 93/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 92/Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 93/Low 76

