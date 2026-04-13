First Alert Weather: Dry week ahead and increasingly hot for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No rainfall is expected over the next 7 days and temperatures will be near record highs by the weekend.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Monday afternoon has warm temperatures on either side of 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Monday night will be dry and cool with 50s by Tuesday morning. Some patchy fog is possible early Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will be warmer with middle 80s away from the beaches.

Temperatures approach 90 degrees by Thursday with many inland neighborhoods in the low 90s Friday through Sunday.

A cold front will sweep through our area late Sunday/early Monday, bringing cooler temperatures Monday but with no rain.

The ongoing drought will worsen, and the wildfire threat will increase.

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TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog late.. LOW: 58

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/86

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/92 (Record: 94 - 1967)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 66/92 (Record: 92 - 1995)

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. 63/77

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