FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few more storms today before a nice drop in humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the 70s.

Today will be hot — in the low to mid 90s — with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Still plenty of moisture in place ahead of a cold front, so storms could be capable of very heavy rain where they do form.

The cold front will swing through most of our area late tonight, ushering in drier and slightly cooler air. By dawn Tuesday, Southeast Georgia will be in the middle to upper 60s and far north Florida will be in the upper 60s. Likely staying in the 70s south/east of Jacksonville.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be nice and mostly/totally dry. Humidity will be lower, but with more sunshine temperatures will be plenty warm in the 90s.

Highs lower into the 80s by late week with higher rain and storm chances into the weekend.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Fernand continues its northward movement, and it will stay far away from land.

Another tropical wave in the Caribbean is losing its opportunity for near-term development.

The next name is Gabrielle.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and becoming comfortable. LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, less humid. 70/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and nice. 69/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 70/87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 72/87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 72/86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 73/86

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.