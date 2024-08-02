First Alert Weather: Florida will likely feel impacts of tropical system this weekend or next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possible development of a tropical system.

According to Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh, the probability of a tropical system near Florida looks high late in the weekend or early next week. His concerns are centered around heavy rain, which can be very heavy, moderately rough seas and surf, a high rip current risk and isolated tornadoes and water spouts. Winds should be gusty but not severe.

Florida is the “fork in the road” for the direction of movement and speed of this storm. There is a potential for a stronger tropical system in the longer range, so Buresh is issuing a heads-up to all of Florida, especially the Central and Eastern Gulf Coast the U.S. East Coast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Buresh says gusty rain and thunderstorm squalls will impact Hispaniola and nearby islands, the Central and Southern Bahamas, Jamaica and Cuba into Saturday. Florida will be affected later in the weekend or early next week.

In addition, Buresh wants to remind viewers that the National Hurricane Center shading below the area on the radar is where the development of a tropical storm might occur. It’s not a forecast cone like one would see when and if a tropical cyclone actually develops.

Keep up with the latest on the tropics with “Talking the Tropics with Mike,” which is updated daily.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Read: Talking the Tropics With Mike: Strong tropical wave to Gulf then north/northeast - Florida soaker

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Tracking the Tropics: August 2, 2024 Tracking the Tropics

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area