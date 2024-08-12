First Alert Weather: Kicking off the school year with hot afternoons, a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking hot afternoons and a few storms to kick off the school year.

First Alert Meteorologists Garrett Bedenbaugh and Marithza Ross are tracking temperatures in the 70s, so it will be warm and humid for bus stops this morning. Highs will rise to the lower to mid-90s this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feels-like temperatures will reach 105-110+.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

There will be a few mid to late-afternoon showers and storms near or after 3 p.m., spreading east to the coast. There will be isolated to widely scattered coverage early to mid-week, but it should dry out by the end of the week.

As for the tropics, the First Alert Weather Team continues to track a disturbance in the Atlantic. This disturbance is expected to strengthen to the next named storm, “Ernesto.” It should become a depression either today or tomorrow with further strengthening expected.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

The forecast remains on track. This system will move near the Caribbean and into the West Atlantic before nearing Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Even though it will be hundreds of miles away, this storm will likely send us rough seas and surf late in the week.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. A few afternoon storms. High: 96

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 95/Low 77

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 96/Low 76

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. High 89/Low 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High 89/Low 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High 89/Low 74

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 93/Low 75

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area