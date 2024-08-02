First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, storms today, tracking potential tropical system in Gulf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered showers and storms and a potential tropical system in the Gulf this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says Friday morning will be mild and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s later with feels-like temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees.

Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms are likely today with pickets of heavy rain, especially inland.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

We stay hot and humid through Saturday with at least a few daily showers and storms.

All eyes turn to the tropical disturbance this weekend as it will likely enter the Gulf of Mexico. Impacts may begin locally on Sunday evening and linger into Monday or Tuesday.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Invest 97-L is over Cuba today, and forecast models are coming into more agreement on a move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The current forecast says tropical watches and warnings may be issued later today for portions of Florida.

The storm is expected to move over or near Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia late Sunday to early Tuesday. We’ll see breezy winds at times, heavy rain and storms and rough seas and surf.

The tropical system is expected to then move north and east. Some scenarios have it moving into the Atlantic and strengthening.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

The system could be a long-term threat to portions of the Carolinas.

Stay tuned with “Talking the Tropics with Mike,” which is updated daily.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Tracking the Tropics: August 2, 2024 Tracking the Tropics

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny with a few late afternoon/evening showers/storms. HIGH: 96 (Feels like: 105+)

TONIGHT: Inland shower/storm early. Partly cloudy. Muggy. LOW: 76

Read: Talking the Tropics With Mike: Looks like tropical wave is headed for the Gulf -possible development

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High 95/Low 75

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. High 92/Low 75

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms. Breezy. High 88/Low 75

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few isolated showers. High 91/Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Hot. High 95/Low 75

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. Hot. High 95/Low 75

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: August 2, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area