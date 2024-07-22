First Alert Weather: Storms shifting inland this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says storms should shift inland this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says it will be another hot and humid day with scattered afternoon showers and storms expected. He says any storm this afternoon will be shifting inland with time.

Temperatures in the 90s will continue throughout the week with daily rain chances. The best coverage of thunderstorms will be generally away from the beaches. Feels-like temperatures will be 100+.

There are currently no areas of concern in the tropics.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Tracking the Tropics: July 22, 2024 Tracking the Tropics

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered afternoon/evening storms shifting inland. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Storms gradually ending while it stays humid and partly cloudy. LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered inland showers and storms. High 91/Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 91/Low 74

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. High 92/Low 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storms. High 92/Low 74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 92/Low 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 74

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 22, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

