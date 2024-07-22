First Alert Weather: Storms shifting inland this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says storms should shift inland this week.
First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says it will be another hot and humid day with scattered afternoon showers and storms expected. He says any storm this afternoon will be shifting inland with time.
Temperatures in the 90s will continue throughout the week with daily rain chances. The best coverage of thunderstorms will be generally away from the beaches. Feels-like temperatures will be 100+.
There are currently no areas of concern in the tropics.
Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.
Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered afternoon/evening storms shifting inland. HIGH: 92
TONIGHT: Storms gradually ending while it stays humid and partly cloudy. LOW: 74
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered inland showers and storms. High 91/Low 74
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 91/Low 74
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. High 92/Low 75
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storms. High 92/Low 74
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 92/Low 75
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 74
