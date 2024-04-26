First Alert Weather Team says weekend will bring mild temperatures, breezy weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a mild, breezy weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says that Friday will start dry and in the 60s.

However, he is tracking a warm afternoon in the lower to mid-80s inland and 70s at the beaches.

There is a possibility for an isolated coastal shower on Saturday, but Bedenbaugh says it won’t affect most neighborhoods. It will be a mainly dry weekend for most neighborhoods

Saturday will be breezy and temperatures will dip slightly into the upper 70s for Jacksonville in the afternoon.

Temperatures will return to the mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Turning partly sunny and warm this afternoon. High: 82 (70s at beaches)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 61

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Isolated brief coastal shower. Breezy. High 79/Low 61

SUN: Partly Cloudy. High 81/Low 62

MON: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85/Low 59

TUE: Mostly sunny. High 85/Low 60

WED: Partly sunny. High 87/Low 61

THU: Partly sunny. High 88/Low 63

