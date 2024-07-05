First Alert Weather Team tracking dry times, more storms this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking dry times and more storms over the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says Friday morning brings a warm and humid start to a hot day. Storms will stay isolated and mainly inland. The beaches and I-95 should remain mostly dry.

Simma says there is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach today. It’s not a high-risk day, but he still suggests beachgoers be careful.

Isolated storms will continue on Saturday, and it’ll remain really hot. Coverage of rain will increase by Sunday and into next week.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall today along the Yucatan Peninsula near Tulum and south of Cancun. The storm will weaken over land and then move into the Gulf of Mexico. Some strengthening is forecast before a second landfall near the Texas/Mexico border.

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

There is another area to watch behind Beryl following a similar path. This area will move into the Gulf next week when it could become a depression or named storm.

Florida shouldn’t see any impacts from either Beryl or the tropical wave behind it. The next name on the list is Debby.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny with Isolated Storms. High: 94

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 76

SAT: Partly Sunny with a Few Isolated Storms (mainly inland). High 97/Low 76

SUN: Partly Cloudy with a Few Storms. High 96/Low 75

MON: Partly Cloudy with Scattered Storms. High 92/Low 76

TUE: Partly Sunny with Scattered Storms. High 93/Low 75

WED: Partly Cloudy with Scattered Storms. High 92/Low 74

THU: Partly Sunny with Scattered Storms. High 92/Low 74

