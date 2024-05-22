First Alert Weather Team tracking a warming trend for the rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warming trend that will last through the rest of the week.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, it will be mainly dry on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and the lower 80s at the coast.

The lower 90s will return on Thursday and will linger through the holiday weekend.

An isolated shower is possible on Saturday, and Memorial Day will be hot with highs in the lower to mid-90s.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High 91/Low 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot. High 91/Low 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower. High 93/Low 71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 95/Low 71

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and hot. High 95/Low 71

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with and isolated afternoon storm. High 94/Low 72

