Freezing temperatures this morning, expected again tonight throughout our area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking freezing temperatures across our area both this morning and tonight.

As a result, several freeze warnings, watches and wind advisories are and will be in effect throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

This morning, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking cold temperatures under a mostly clear sky. A few high clouds will pass over early today.

This afternoon should be chilly as well. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to 50 degrees.

Overnight, our area will likely see another light freeze inland. The beaches will stay above freezing as onshore winds pick up. Some inland frost is possible as well with winds becoming calm.

Our area will get back to the 60s in the afternoon tomorrow. A few morning showers are possible on Friday before we dry out for the afternoon.

This weekend will be cold too. Morning freezes will be followed by highs in the 40s and 50s in the afternoons.

These advisories will be in effect tonight for the following counties:

Hard Freeze Warning: Southeast Georgia, Columbia, Baker and inland Nassau counties (until 9 a.m.)

Freeze Warning: Duval, coastal Nassau, Union, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and St. Johns counties (until 9 a.m.)

Wind Chill Advisory: Area wide (until 10 a.m.)

Freeze Watch: Portions of Southeast Georgia, Columbia, Baker, Union, inland Duval and Nassau counties

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: AM freeze. Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. HIGH: 50

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold. LOW: 30 (upper 30s and 40s at the coast)

THURSDAY: AM inland freeze. Partly sunny. High 64/Low 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a few morning showers. Falling temps. in the afternoon. High 63/Low 50

SATURDAY: AM inland freeze. Sunny and chilly. High 47/Low 30

SUNDAY: AM inland freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. High 49/Low 27

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 62/Low 38

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Coastal shower possible. High 70/Low 53

