Hot afternoons arrive in time for Memorial Day Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says Memorial Day Weekend is about to be a hot one.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says Friday will be dry with highs in the lower 90s inland and the upper 80s at the coast.

Temperatures should reach the lower 90s again on Saturday and the mid-90s on Sunday.

In addition, an isolated shower is possible in the afternoon on Saturday.

Memorial Day will be hot with highs in the lower to mid-90s. The next front doesn’t arrive until Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and very warm. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon shower. High 93/Low 71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. High 95/Low 71

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and hot. High 95/Low 71

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. High 94/Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High 91/Low 71

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High 88/Low 68

