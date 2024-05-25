Hot, humid Memorial Day Weekend in full swing, possibility for late-day storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot Memorial Day Weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says temperatures Saturday morning are in the 70s and will rise into the mid-90s later. With humidity, temperatures will feel like 100 degrees.

There will be plenty of sunshine Saturday with scattered showers and late-day storms for Southeast Georgia. These systems will shift into Northeast Florida after sunset. An isolated strong storm is also possible.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

It will be dry and hot area-wide on Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs each afternoon will rise into the mid-90s with feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees.

Likewise, the sun angle is almost as high as it gets during the year, so Gibbs says there is a very high to extreme UV Index and a short time for sunburns. Be sure to wear your sunscreen!

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

There is a low risk for rip currents in our area beaches throughout the holiday, but swimmers are still advised to swim near lifeguards.

Hurricane Season begins June 1.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny with some late-day storms into SE GA then NE FL after sunset. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Storms ending, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 71

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 95/Low 71

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 95/Low 71

TUESDAY: Partly sunny/hot, isolated afternoon storm. High 94/Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon storm. High 91/Low 71

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers/t-storms. High 88/Low 71

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 85/Low 67

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area