Hottest week so far this year underway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says this week will be the hottest one yet this year.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs, temperatures Monday afternoon will rise to near 90 degrees before a few showers and storms develop.

Storms will be slow-moving and will produce localized areas of heavy rain, but not everyone will see the rain.

Rain chances diminish Tuesday aside from an isolated shower as temperatures heat up.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot; near record-highs in the mid-90s will be common on those days.

Friday will be cooler with afternoon showers as a cold front passes through.

Long-range forecasts hint at more showers Sunday and Monday with the potential for heavy rain.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Rain ending, partly cloudy. LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High 90/Low 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 95/Low 67 (Record: 96 – 1959)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 96/Low 68 (Record: 96 – 1962)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High 91/Low 72

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 85/Low 63

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. High 86/Low 63

