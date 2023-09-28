Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Central Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team said that Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Central Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Rina is the 18th named storm of the season, meaning 2023 now holds the 3rd-most named storms on record through Sept. 28. The only other seasons that beat it are 2020 and 2021.

Tropical Storm Philippe is now near Rina, which needs Philippe to get out of the way in order to move forward.

Rina is forecast to say out to sea, but the First Alert Weather Team will keep an eye on its path.

